Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
247 / 365
Curious
Another from Wednesday, a curious ewe giving me the eye, she looks like a spring lamb but her horns are well grown so not so sure....
Best on Black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2802
photos
161
followers
79
following
67% complete
View this month »
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 8
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
9th September 2020 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ewe-northyorkmoors-september-heather-moorland
Suzie Townsend
ace
It seems that when on the black, the beautiful background comes to life. Beautiful photo!
September 11th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
I love the curl in those horns! Beautiful shot!
September 11th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close