Previous
Next
Growing through by craftymeg
254 / 365

Growing through

I love this field it is across the moors at Commondale. The trees are growing through the remains of the drystone wall. It’s a lovely field, very picturesque. Taken at the end of August.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Something very appealing about this view. FAV! May I pin?
September 18th, 2020  
Joyce Lancaster ace
Love this. As you say it is very picturesque
September 18th, 2020  
KV ace
That grass is is green... lovely scene!
September 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise