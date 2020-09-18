Sign up
Growing through
I love this field it is across the moors at Commondale. The trees are growing through the remains of the drystone wall. It’s a lovely field, very picturesque. Taken at the end of August.
18th September 2020
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
Tags
commondale-northyorkmoors-picturesque
marlboromaam
ace
Something very appealing about this view. FAV! May I pin?
September 18th, 2020
Joyce Lancaster
ace
Love this. As you say it is very picturesque
September 18th, 2020
KV
ace
That grass is is green... lovely scene!
September 18th, 2020
