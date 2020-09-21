Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
257 / 365
Dale
A view across the dale with a farm nestled in the tree line. A lovely autumn capture, just starting to turn and looking a little tired.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2812
photos
159
followers
79
following
70% complete
View this month »
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
YEAR 8
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
19th September 2020 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dale-autumn-sheep-smallholding-farm-northyorkshire
GaryW
What an awesome farm view.
September 21st, 2020
KV
ace
Gorgeous color!
September 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close