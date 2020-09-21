Previous
Next
Dale by craftymeg
257 / 365

Dale

A view across the dale with a farm nestled in the tree line. A lovely autumn capture, just starting to turn and looking a little tired.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
What an awesome farm view.
September 21st, 2020  
KV ace
Gorgeous color!
September 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise