Previous
Next
261 / 365
Weathered
Our last few roses are feeling the gale force winds and torrential rain we have had lately. They’re crinkled around the ages but still very pretty.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
2
0
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2816
photos
158
followers
78
following
71% complete
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
YEAR 8
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th September 2020 3:29pm
floribundas-pink-roses-september-weathered
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 25th, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
Looks nice on black
September 25th, 2020
