Weathered by craftymeg
261 / 365

Weathered

Our last few roses are feeling the gale force winds and torrential rain we have had lately. They’re crinkled around the ages but still very pretty.
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 25th, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Looks nice on black
September 25th, 2020  
