Previous
Next
Juvenile by craftymeg
266 / 365

Juvenile

Here is a juvenile Starling having a drink from a puddle, the sun was shining and his feathers were so colourful.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely capture. Fav!! 😀
September 30th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Wonderful details! I am always amazed by those spotted feathers.
September 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise