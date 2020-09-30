Sign up
Juvenile
Here is a juvenile Starling having a drink from a puddle, the sun was shining and his feathers were so colourful.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
2
4
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!
2821
photos
158
followers
78
following
72% complete
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
YEAR 8
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
29th September 2020 3:26pm
Tags
starling-juvenile-colourful-seafront-september
carol white
ace
A lovely capture. Fav!! 😀
September 30th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Wonderful details! I am always amazed by those spotted feathers.
September 30th, 2020
