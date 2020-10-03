Sign up
Turbines
Taken the other day a closer view of the turbines just off the coastline with a maintenance tender close by.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
2824
photos
159
followers
78
following
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
YEAR 8
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
29th September 2020 3:16pm
redcar-turbines-maintenance-tender-autumn
Diana
ace
Wow, that boat looks so tiny in comparison.
October 3rd, 2020
