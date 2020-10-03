Previous
Next
Turbines by craftymeg
269 / 365

Turbines

Taken the other day a closer view of the turbines just off the coastline with a maintenance tender close by.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wow, that boat looks so tiny in comparison.
October 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise