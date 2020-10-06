View from Battersby Bank

It was sunny today with temps of 14c so after a flu jab we decided to go up Battersby bank near Kildale to catch a view of the autumn lay of the land. Not a lot of colour yet but it did have that worn out look of greenery you get at this time of year. This view shows Great Ayton and Stokesley in the distance, farms and the fields full of winter sewn crops and in the middle distance Battersby train junction.

Best on black



