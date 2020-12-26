What no more?

A visit to the park had all the wildlife looking for food. They were starving, but remarkably well behaved when being fed.



We finally saw our grandchildren for the first time in over 2 months, our granddaughter, howled with a pet lip, she is 6 months old and we have seen her 4 times since she was born and she doesn’t know us, very upsetting. Luckily our grandson is 2year old and we got a lovely welcome when he saw us. He just wonders where we went. This year has been so upsetting and frustrating in many ways. Please let the new year be different.

Best on Black



