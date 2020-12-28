Previous
Boxing Day by craftymeg
355 / 365

Boxing Day

Another from around the lakeside, loved that the birds were tame. Even the geese I’m always so careful of being anywhere near being so unpredictable where very friendly.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful capture and amazing on black.
December 28th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Plenty of water bird ,I suppose all waiting to be fed !
December 28th, 2020  
