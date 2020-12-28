Sign up
Boxing Day
Another from around the lakeside, loved that the birds were tame. Even the geese I’m always so careful of being anywhere near being so unpredictable where very friendly.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!
2910
photos
168
followers
79
following
97% complete
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
YEAR 8
Tags
ropner-park-boxingday-december-wildfowl-winter
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture and amazing on black.
December 28th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Plenty of water bird ,I suppose all waiting to be fed !
December 28th, 2020
