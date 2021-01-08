Sign up
1 / 365
Abstract
Taken while the light was so good. It’s snowing again so it showed up well through the glass of the front door.
Best on black
Things to be thankful for;- a lovely chicken stew and dumplings for lunch and central heating!!
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
glass-abstract-snow-winter-january
Benno
you have a very nice front door - and it makes a great b&w against the snow
January 8th, 2021
marlboromaam
ace
Gorgeous shot and a great black and white! You have a beautiful front door with that glass.
January 8th, 2021
TinaB
ace
What a beautiful door! Stunning abstract
January 8th, 2021
Lynda McG
ace
Makes a nice abstract
January 8th, 2021
Monica
Great shot!
January 8th, 2021
