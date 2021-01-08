Previous
Abstract by craftymeg
Abstract

Taken while the light was so good. It’s snowing again so it showed up well through the glass of the front door.
Best on black

Things to be thankful for;- a lovely chicken stew and dumplings for lunch and central heating!!
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Benno
you have a very nice front door - and it makes a great b&w against the snow
January 8th, 2021  
marlboromaam ace
Gorgeous shot and a great black and white! You have a beautiful front door with that glass.
January 8th, 2021  
TinaB ace
What a beautiful door! Stunning abstract
January 8th, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Makes a nice abstract
January 8th, 2021  
Monica
Great shot!
January 8th, 2021  
