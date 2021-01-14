Sign up
7 / 365
Celebration book
Another order finished, this time it’s an anniversary of a friends birth year in book form. Inside there are recent photos and a section of events, hits, films, and births of 1961.
Today has been cold and grey it’s rained all day and the temps of just 2c being stuck inside is not so bad when the weather is like this.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Diana
ace
Another beautiful card, I don't know where you get all the great ideas from. You sure are very talented Margaret.
January 14th, 2021
