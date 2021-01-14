Celebration book

Another order finished, this time it’s an anniversary of a friends birth year in book form. Inside there are recent photos and a section of events, hits, films, and births of 1961.



Today has been cold and grey it’s rained all day and the temps of just 2c being stuck inside is not so bad when the weather is like this.

