Just a few pens by craftymeg
10 / 365

Just a few pens

I used these pens for some of my craft work, they’re alcohol pens in some more unusual paler shades. These are the ones I keep downstairs so I have them to hand, I have another 1000 or so upstairs, I hasten to add they have been collected over the years and have long outlived their sell by dates!! I find if they are stored correctly they go on until they run out of ink.
Another lockdown day done.
2 good things

A nice tidy haircut given by hubby, his 10th! I think he is nearly qualified now!

A chat on Portal with our grandchildren and mum

Thank you for all your lovely comments and Favs all are appreciated and welcome.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2% complete

