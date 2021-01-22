Previous
Early winter by craftymeg
15 / 365

Early winter

One that was taken at the back end of November, a winter view of the vale in mellow sunlight taken from Kildale Battersby Bank.
I haven’t been out yet again
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Photo Details

