I see you!

Another topper for a birthday card, this time a stamped image that’s been loosely watercoloured. I find these images suit everyone although I do tend to put them on gents cards more than ladies. Always cheerful and they never offend.

Best on black



It’s been another cold very wet and miserable day so have not braved the weather yet again.



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.