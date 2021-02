Family life

A drive by photo of the seafront, two families were enjoying the beach. I have noticed everyone seems to keep to the 2 meters rule along the seafront and beach. The sun was shining and the temps were freezing and no more than 1c. There is no heat in the sun yet but it was nice to get a few mins out before getting back from a garage apt.

Best on black



