187 / 365
It’s raining again!
The rain has not stopped today, it’s dripping wet, it at least gave me a photo opportunity. Our sweet peas look so nice covered in raindrops.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
2
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
sweetpeas-raindrops-summer-macro
tony gig
Beautiful, I have not put any in this year...fav
July 12th, 2021
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
July 12th, 2021
