Bell Heather
The early bell heather is really prolific this year, this is a swathe of colour in the lee of a small bank. I’ve never seen it so bright and colourful!!.
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
July 16th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
Stunning display of beautiful colour! I have never seen it as vibrant as this.
July 16th, 2021
Diana
ace
What a great capture of this amazing sight, love the colour.
July 16th, 2021
Asli
ace
Such a beautiful color (:
July 16th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
What a sight!
July 16th, 2021
