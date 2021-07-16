Previous
Next
Bell Heather by craftymeg
191 / 365

Bell Heather

The early bell heather is really prolific this year, this is a swathe of colour in the lee of a small bank. I’ve never seen it so bright and colourful!!.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
July 16th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Stunning display of beautiful colour! I have never seen it as vibrant as this.
July 16th, 2021  
Diana ace
What a great capture of this amazing sight, love the colour.
July 16th, 2021  
Asli ace
Such a beautiful color (:
July 16th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
What a sight!
July 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise