Afternoon Delight! by craftymeg
195 / 365

Afternoon Delight!

Westerdale yesterday, a beautiful afternoon warm with no real sunshine, the scene over the moors was idyllic with temps of 25c, beautiful
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
carol white ace
A lovely landscape.Fav😊
July 20th, 2021  
