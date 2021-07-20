Sign up
195 / 365
Afternoon Delight!
Westerdale yesterday, a beautiful afternoon warm with no real sunshine, the scene over the moors was idyllic with temps of 25c, beautiful
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
Margaret Brown
Tags
carol white
A lovely landscape.Fav😊
July 20th, 2021
