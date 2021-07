Westerdale

A view from the other day, Westerdale is to the left. The cricket pitch is on the left beyond the hay bales and the road that goes over the ridge on the right leads to Blakey Ridge and onto Hutton le Hole. To the left leads to Castleton and back down to the Guisborough- Whitby road.

Nice on black



