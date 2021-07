Alstroemerias

A lovely bunch of colour these red alstroemerias have given so much pleasure for nearly a week.. A surprise knock on the door from my brother and wife, it’s so nice to have company. I’m afraid this past year we have been rather reclusive for safety’s sake and it’s nowhere near safe enough to be out and about at he moment.

Pops on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome