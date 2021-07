Magenta

A beautiful magenta pink highly perfumed hybrid t rose, it’s so pretty with huge roses. It could be Wendy Cussons variety but unfortunately I have no way of knowing exactly. It reminds me of that variety as one that was sold in the Garden Centre my dad owned in the 60s and 70s. It has the same growth habit and looks. This photo was caught in the evening sunshine golden hour.

Best on black



