204 / 365
Flower baskets
The baskets under our front window are starting to become colourful after a slow start with the cold weather we had in June.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
1
0
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3124
photos
182
followers
80
following
55% complete
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
Album
YEAR 9
Tags
geraniums-lobelia-petunias-baskets-summer-july
Diana
ace
Such beautiful flowers you have in your baskets, I miss these here.
July 29th, 2021
