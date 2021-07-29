Previous
Next
Flower baskets by craftymeg
204 / 365

Flower baskets

The baskets under our front window are starting to become colourful after a slow start with the cold weather we had in June.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such beautiful flowers you have in your baskets, I miss these here.
July 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise