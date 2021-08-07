Sign up
213 / 365
Towards Fryup Dale
A hazy sunless day, but still a beautiful view across the Dale to Fryup.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
fryup-dale-north-york-moors-summer-august
LManning (Laura)
I really like the composition, and the repeating horizontal lines of the fence and trees.
August 7th, 2021
KV
Nice lines of trees and curves of the terrain. Lovely tones.
August 7th, 2021
