Towards Fryup Dale by craftymeg
213 / 365

Towards Fryup Dale

A hazy sunless day, but still a beautiful view across the Dale to Fryup.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
I really like the composition, and the repeating horizontal lines of the fence and trees.
August 7th, 2021  
KV ace
Nice lines of trees and curves of the terrain. Lovely tones.
August 7th, 2021  
