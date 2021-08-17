Previous
End of the road by craftymeg
223 / 365

End of the road

It’s on foot or cycle from now on from this tree, the narrow road peters out and a rough track takes over. Another from yesterday.
Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beryl Lloyd
Glorious sight Love the lush green tree against the glorious heather ! fav
August 17th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
Stunning composition and colour
August 17th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags)
Gorgeous color! What a lovely sight.
August 17th, 2021  
