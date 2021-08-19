Previous
Pretty in pink by craftymeg
Pretty in pink

Our pink Japanese anemone is flowering it’s head off. We have a white one too but it’s a lot poorer growth habit, I noticed it’s nowhere near flowering yet. The pink one definitely makes up for it!
Nice on black

Hello everyone, just to let all my 365 friends know I am finally going into hospital early tomorrow morning for my shoulder op. So I will be a little absent as I recover. It’s a complete shoulder replacement so I have no idea how long I will be getting over it. I am not looking forward to it but it has to be done, then the other one at a suitable gap. I was supposed to go in last year but COVID happened, then I am on 3rd time lucky this year so long awaited, the last one was cancelled because the anesthetist had COVID, which doesn’t make me feel anymore happy about going in!


Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
19th August 2021

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
carol white ace
Beautiful.Fav😊
August 19th, 2021  
