Pretty in pink

Our pink Japanese anemone is flowering it’s head off. We have a white one too but it’s a lot poorer growth habit, I noticed it’s nowhere near flowering yet. The pink one definitely makes up for it!

Nice on black



Hello everyone, just to let all my 365 friends know I am finally going into hospital early tomorrow morning for my shoulder op. So I will be a little absent as I recover. It’s a complete shoulder replacement so I have no idea how long I will be getting over it. I am not looking forward to it but it has to be done, then the other one at a suitable gap. I was supposed to go in last year but COVID happened, then I am on 3rd time lucky this year so long awaited, the last one was cancelled because the anesthetist had COVID, which doesn’t make me feel anymore happy about going in!





