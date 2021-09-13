Sign up
250 / 365
Stroll
Taken on Saturday a stroll along the beach in the cold. It was grey and only 12c, the warm weather has disappeared, it was nice while it lasted!
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
3
0
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3170
photos
179
followers
79
following
68% complete
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
Tags
french-bulldog-beach-stroll-september
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
September 13th, 2021
carol white
ace
A lovely candid capture
September 13th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
It seems to me that the majority of small dogs are overweight. Good thing they get out for walks
September 13th, 2021
