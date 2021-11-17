Away in a manger

Fun today painting and decorating a wooden Nativity set for our grandchildren. The figures and animals are less than 3 inches tall but it was a chance to get all the acrylic paint and glitter pens out, just waiting for them to dry before we varnish them. Then we have to stick them all together.

Best on black



I’ve also had another go at macarons this afternoon, it’s such a hit and miss process so got everything crossed at the moment. Yet another recipe if they turn out there will be a photo and they will be frozen for Christmas !! I’ve made them about 8 times and they’ve turned out 3 times and the rest of the time edible but that’s about all.





