319 / 365
High jump!
Brother and sister enjoying themselves, jumping off the seafront wall onto the sand below. It wore me out just watching their energy!
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
1
0
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3239
photos
176
followers
77
following
87% complete
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
YEAR 9
Privacy
Public
Tags
seawall-jumping-sand
,
-sea-
,
children-november
Mags
ace
What fun!!!
November 21st, 2021
