Very pink!

The centre of Gerbera are so detailed and pretty. I took this just 10 minutes ago as I haven’t been out and I am waiting with baited breath for my second lot of macarons to go in the oven, I know I am tempting fate by saying they were too easy this time. I’m hoping I’ve cracked the little beggars at long last, on and off it’s taken me years to get to this stage. I’m afraid I have a very determined character and bless them I refuse to let them beat me!! Watch this space!!

Nice on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.