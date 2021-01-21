Previous
Falcon attacks a drone by creative_shots
20 / 365

Falcon attacks a drone

Falcon in training Swooped down on it and shredded the polystyrene drone lol
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Steve

ace
@creative_shots
