32 / 365
Muriwai Beach
Right next to the gannet colony this windswept rugged coastline stretching 60km north showcases Muriwai's spectacular black sand surf beaches.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
Steve
@creative_shots
7
365-2021
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
10th July 2021 11:07am
Tags
beach
,
muriwai
