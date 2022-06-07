Previous
GoldFinch sneaking around in the undergrowth by creative_shots
GoldFinch sneaking around in the undergrowth

Agile and acrobatic I had to wait until he settled on the branch as they move very quickly!
7th June 2022

Steve

@creative_shots
