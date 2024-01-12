Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 682
Takahe - I have never seen them fly across a lake before
Not the best oh images but was cool to see it fly
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve
ace
@creative_shots
1052
photos
15
followers
10
following
186% complete
View this month »
675
676
677
678
679
680
681
682
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365-2021
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
12th January 2024 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
takahe
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close