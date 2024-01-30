Previous
Going for a spin. by creative_shots
Photo 699

Going for a spin.

Leapt off the branch, did 3 circuits of the lake and then landed on the same branch and went to sleep. What a life!
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Steve

