Photo 708
Cruising in to land
Not to much going on today as is very hot and the birds weren't flying too, but lucky this on was ok
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Steve
ace
@creative_shots
Album
365-2021
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
8th February 2024 8:48am
Tags
shag
