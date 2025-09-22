Previous
Auckland Museum bright red! by creative_shots
Auckland Museum bright red!

The Auckland Museum lights red in September to mark Rā Maumahara (NZ Wars commemoration), a day dedicated to remembering New Zealanders who served and died in the New Zealand Wars,
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Steve

ace
@creative_shots
