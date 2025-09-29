Sign up
Previous
Photo 859
Auckland Museum lights up again with blue
The Auckland Museum lit up in blue in October 2023 to show solidarity with Israel following the Hamas terrorist attack,
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
Steve
ace
@creative_shots
Tags
museum
,
auckland
