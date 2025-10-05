Sign up
Previous
Photo 860
The old tree is in flower
Did a drive by in Devonport - couldn't help notice the bright flowers
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
Steve
ace
@creative_shots
1230
photos
17
followers
11
following
235% complete
View this month »
853
854
855
856
857
858
859
860
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365-2021
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
5th October 2025 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
flowers
