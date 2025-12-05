Previous
Next
Nice day in Taupo by creative_shots
Photo 868

Nice day in Taupo

Glad to see Mount Ruapehu on a clear day
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Steve

ace
@creative_shots
238% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Janice ace
Great view across the water to the mountains.
December 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact