Previous
Sparrow popped in to say hi by creative_shots
Photo 885

Sparrow popped in to say hi

I read ,often seen as a sign of good luck, happiness, or a spiritual message about finding joy in simple things, community, or needing to be more resourceful, though some old folklore links it to misfortune
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Steve

ace
@creative_shots
242% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact