Previous
2nd morning at kuratau by creative_shots
Photo 898

2nd morning at kuratau

I could only find this 1 spot that makes an interesting shot, weather started packing up a bit , really nice quiet place opposite Taupo town.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Steve

ace
@creative_shots
246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact