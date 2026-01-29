Sign up
Previous
Photo 923
thought I had food...
Decided to pop in and and check me out. they can get quite close but I have never been able to touch them, they do have a rather sharp beak!
I will try and get the spelling right this time :)
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
Steve
ace
@creative_shots
1293
photos
17
followers
11
following
Album
365-2021
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
29th January 2026 10:17am
Tags
pukeko
