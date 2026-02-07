Sign up
Photo 932
2 of my favorite birds
Dont often see the white face heron here at western spring park
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
Steve
ace
@creative_shots
3
365-2021
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
7th February 2026 10:28am
white
face
heron
spoonbill
