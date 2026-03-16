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All cleared for landing by creative_shots
Photo 969

All cleared for landing

Its amazing how much space they need for take off - not much for landing though - dont often get to see them flying so, is fun to see seen
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Steve

ace
@creative_shots
265% complete

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