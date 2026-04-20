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Bits and Bobs by creative_shots
Photo 990

Bits and Bobs

Not exactly sure what i took but the flowers are blooming at the domain gardens.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Steve

ace
@creative_shots
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