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Attacked by ferocious dog by creative_shots
Photo 1013

Attacked by ferocious dog

Well her tongue was wet and slobbery! ,
This friendly little guy came up to me for a hug - so made my day. Not sure what breed
24th June 2026 24th Jun 26

Steve

ace
@creative_shots
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