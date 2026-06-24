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Previous
Photo 1013
Attacked by ferocious dog
Well her tongue was wet and slobbery! ,
This friendly little guy came up to me for a hug - so made my day. Not sure what breed
24th June 2026
24th Jun 26
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Steve
ace
@creative_shots
1383
photos
17
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12
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277% complete
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365-2021
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
24th June 2026 11:18pm
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