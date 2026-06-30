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Photo 1020
Mallard duck getitng curious
Not a lot around today but this guy was getting friendly - probably though I might have some food!
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Steve
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@creative_shots
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365-2021
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Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
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