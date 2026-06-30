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Mallard duck getitng curious by creative_shots
Photo 1020

Mallard duck getitng curious

Not a lot around today but this guy was getting friendly - probably though I might have some food!
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Steve

ace
@creative_shots
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