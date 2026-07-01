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Previous
Photo 1017
curious fellas these guys are
Lucky he came up to me as I only have my point and shoot at this time
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Steve
ace
@creative_shots
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365-2021
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Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
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