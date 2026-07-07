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Not alot to photo today by creative_shots
Photo 1027

Not alot to photo today

Someone threw bread infront of me so i hung around and got this guy swpoping in
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Steve

ace
@creative_shots
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