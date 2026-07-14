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Photo 1034
Smooth landing
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Steve
ace
@creative_shots
1404
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18
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13
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283% complete
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Photo Details
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Album
365-2021
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Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
14th July 2026 6:35pm
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